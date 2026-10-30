Meghalaya Guv invited for Mysuru College event

Mysuru: Principal of the Vidyavardhaka First Grade College Dr. S Marigowda and retired professors visited the office of the Governor of Meghalaya, C.H.Vijayashankar in Meghalaya. The Mysuru team accorded a warm felicitation to Vijayashankar at Lok Bhawan, Shillong. During this visit, the education system of the North East, the education system of our state and various issues were discussed in detail. On this occasion, Dr. S. Marigowda, Principal of Vidyavardhaka First Grade College, warmly invited the Governor to be the Chief Guest at the Vidvat 2K27 ceremony to be held at Vidyavardhaka First Grade College in the Samachaturmasa of the academic year 2026.27. The Governor responded positively by verbally agreeing to the invitation.