CII Mysuru EoDB Conclave 2026

Mysuru The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru Zone hosted the EoDB Conclave 2026 in Mysuru, on the theme "Ease of Doing Business: Building Mysuru's Industrial Advantage". Senior officials of the State and Central Governments joined industry leaders and MSMEs to discuss facilitation, infrastructure and connectivity for the region. Inaugurating the Conclave, R Aishwarya, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said "Mysuru offers a rare combination of skilled talent, strong infrastructure and an excellent quality of life. The district administration is committed to supporting industry at every step, and platforms like this Conclave help us work together to make Mysuru a preferred destination for investment." Utsav Agarwal, Chairman, CII Mysuru & Director, Bhoruka Fabcons Pvt Ltd, said, "This Conclave is about working hand in hand with the Government to make doing business in Mysuru faster and simpler, especially for our MSMEs." Sam Cherian, Vice Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council & Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd, said, "CII will continue to partner with the State Government to make Karnataka, and Mysuru in particular, an even stronger destination for industry." Rajat Agarwal, Convenor, CII Mysuru EoDB Taskforce & Managing Director, Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt Ltd, and Ms Savitha Mallappa, Vice Chairperson, CII Mysuru & CEO and Co-founder, rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd, were also present at the inaugural session. In the business sessions, T Dinesh, Joint Director, District Industries Centre (DIC), Mysuru, outlined State schemes and facilitation support for MSMEs. M P Vijay Kumar, General Manager, CONCOR Multi-Modal Logistics Park, Mysuru, briefed industry on logistics services available in the region. Madesh H K, Development Officer, KIADB, Mysuru, addressed queries on industrial land and infrastructure. While discussing air connectivity for Mysuru, a presentation on Mysuru Airport developments was made by Abhishek Joshi, Airports Authority of India. It was followed by a discussion with P V Ushakumari, Airport Director, Mysuru Airport.