Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2' roars to massive openings

Superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated action sequel Jailer 2 hit theatres worldwide, drawing massive crowds of enthusiastic fans and generating stellar early box office projections. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the high-octane commercial entertainer is expected to post a staggering global Day 1 gross of around Rs 125 crore, fueled by phenomenal advance bookings and widespread celebratory screenings across domestic and international markets. Prior to its release, the film crossed significant milestones at the box office ticket windows, selling over 14.58 lakh tickets across nearly 14,000 shows. Domestic advance sales alone crossed Rs 31 crore, with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala driving the highest demand. Industry analysts predict that worldwide advance sales will touch up to Rs 80 crore, positioning Jailer 2 among the biggest openings in Tamil cinema history, trailing only Rajinikanth’s previous blockbuster Coolie and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Early audience reactions and reviews have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic, particularly praising Rajinikanth’s peerless screen presence, his effortless swag as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, and Nelson's signature dark humor. Comedian Yogi Babu’s performance received special mentions, while Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score and high-energy music tracks earned widespread applause for elevating the film's whistle-worthy action and mass elevation blocks. The star-studded sequel also features prominent appearances by Mohanlal, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Vijay Sethupathi, and a much-discussed surprise cameo by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. While a few early reviewers noted that the second-half pacing slowed down compared to the explosive first act, the overall theatrical atmosphere has been described by critics and peers alike as a festive celebration. Leading figures from the film fraternity, including actors Dhanush, Nani, and Sivakarthikeyan, took to social media to hail the movie as a must-watch cinematic feast. As spot bookings and holiday footfall continue to pour in, Jailer 2 is well on its way to cementing another historic box office milestone for Tamil cinema's enduring superstar.