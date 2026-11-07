Vijay May Return Before Camera for Government Ad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay may soon appear before the camera again for a government advertisement. The reported project could mark his first camera appearance since taking charge as Chief Minister. According to source, Vijay is likely to feature in an advertisement being prepared by the Tamil Nadu government. Filmmaker Gautham Menon is reportedly being considered to direct the project. The shooting is expected to take place towards the end of this month or during the first few days of next month. However, details about the advertisement's subject, format and other members of the production team have not yet been revealed. Neither the Tamil Nadu government nor Gautham Menon has officially confirmed the project. If the reports are true, the advertisement will bring Vijay and the filmmaker together in a different setting, away from feature films. Vijay stepped away from acting after entering politics and focusing on public service. Before beginning his political journey, he had announced that H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan would be his final film. His political success and appointment as Chief Minister marked a major change in his career. The decision to leave films disappointed many fans who wanted to see him continue acting. However, the reported advertisement could offer his fans another opportunity to see him on screen. The possible appearance should not be considered a return to feature films, as there is no indication that he plans to resume his acting career. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from the government or the filmmaker.