Parameshwara rules out renaming Shivakumara Swamiji Circle

CH NEWS, TUMAKURU Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G. Parameshwara has clarified that the name of Shivakumara Swamiji Circle in Tumakuru will not be changed. He made the statement after visiting Siddaganga Matha and receiving the blessings of Sri Siddalinga Swamiji on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said his family had maintained a close relationship with the Matha for generations. He recalled that his father and elder brother regularly visited the institution and said the family continued the tradition. Clarifying concerns over the circle's name, he said there was no proposal to rename it. He explained that changing the name of a public junction required a formal proposal from the local civic body and approval through the prescribed government process. No such procedure had been initiated, he said. Regarding the installation of an LED screen at the circle, Parameshwara said technical testing was still underway. The inauguration would be announced after the technical issues were resolved. He said the project aimed to bring modern technology to cities such as Tumakuru instead of limiting such facilities to Bengaluru. The screen could be used for advertisements and government announcements. Private organisations and individuals could also use it by paying the prescribed charges. On drought relief, Parameshwara said Karnataka had suffered estimated losses of around ₹62,000 crore and had sought approximately ₹22,000 crore from the Centre under NDRF guidelines. The state had submitted three memorandums and was seeking appointments with the Prime Minister and Union ministers to explain the situation. Public TV English+2 He said the government was willing to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi, but would present the state's demands even if opposition parties declined to participate. Responding to criticism over the recent bus fare hike, he said rising fuel costs and losses faced by transport corporations had influenced the decision. He added that lower petrol and diesel prices could help reduce the financial burden on transport services.