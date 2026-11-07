Science exhibition encourages young minds to innovate

CH NEWS, Dharwad Science exhibitions provide students with opportunities to showcase creativity, innovation and practical knowledge, said J. G. Sayyad, Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Dharwad. He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level science exhibition organised at DIET. He said such exhibitions encourage students to move beyond textbook learning and develop scientific thinking through practical experiments. They also help students identify real-life problems and find solutions through science and technology. Sayyad added that these activities nurture curiosity, creativity and an interest in research, helping students prepare for future careers as scientists and innovators. Senior Lecturer Deepak Kulkarni urged students to apply classroom knowledge to practical situations and develop models based on problems in their surroundings. Models covering Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Environmental Science, Biological Sciences, Engineering and other subjects were displayed. Lecturer and Nodal Officer Puttappa Bhajantri welcomed the gathering. Raju Bhushetti compered the programme, while F.Y. Manjannavara proposed the vote of thanks. DIET lecturers, staff, teachers and other education representatives attended the event.