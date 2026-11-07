Gurnoor Brar Shines As India Beat New Zealand

Wellington India captain Shubman Gill praised young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar for his impressive performance in the second ODI against New Zealand, as the visitors secured a narrow four-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at Henry Farm Stadium on Saturday. Gurnoor emerged as India's standout performer, claiming four wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs. Making effective use of his pace, height and the bounce on offer, the right-arm seamer troubled New Zealand's batting line-up and helped India bowl out the hosts for just 134. His outstanding spell earned him the Player of the Match award and strengthened India's position in the five-match series, with the visitors taking a 2-0 lead. Speaking during the post-match presentation, Gill acknowledged Gurnoor's growing contribution and said the young bowler had been performing consistently well. "Gurnoor, even in the last match as well, has been bowling really well. Hopefully, as he plays more games and gets more experience, he'll become more consistent with his line and length. He's got the pace, he's got the bounce," Gill said. India are currently managing a relatively inexperienced pace attack in the absence of senior fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the team management is looking to develop young options, including Gurnoor, Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj, alongside Arshdeep Singh. Gill emphasised that performing under pressure and gaining international experience would be crucial for the young bowlers