Medical waste dumping near Bandipur sparks outrage

CH NEWS, Gundlupet The alleged illegal dumping of medical waste brought from Kerala along National Highway 766 near the Gundlupet border in Chamarajanagar district has raised serious concerns among local residents. Villagers fear that the waste could pose health risks and increase the possibility of infectious diseases. According to local residents, lorries and Eicher vehicles returning from Kerala after transporting goods are allegedly dumping hospital waste near a hill along the highway passing through the Bandipur forest region. Activist Muneer Pasha said the dumped waste had created a foul smell, causing concern among people living nearby. Another activist, Ashok, questioned how vehicles carrying such waste could pass through several forest and police check-posts without being detected. He alleged that the illegal dumping continued despite an earlier public intervention involving a suspected vehicle. Responding to the issue, Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment R. Ramalinga Reddy said he would personally inspect the Mulehole check-post and direct officials to take necessary action. He assured that strict measures would follow the inspection. The minister also addressed other forest-related issues, including the incident at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and repairs to an anti-poaching camp damaged in a gelatin-stick explosion. He said forest personnel should not hesitate to perform their duties. On illegal firearms, Reddy said action would be taken against those possessing unlicensed weapons after the November 1 surrender deadline. He also stated that a decision on declaring Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary a tiger reserve would be taken after consulting local residents. Residents have urged authorities to investigate the medical waste dumping, identify those responsible and prevent further incidents.