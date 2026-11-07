Anupam Kher Completes 556th Film in Sweden

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed shooting for his 556th project, Out Of Fashion, a Swedish film that he says will always remain special to him. The actor shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on social media, reflecting on his experience of working on his first Swedish film in Stockholm. He said the script had touched his heart when he first read it. Kher described the shooting experience as wonderful and praised the talented team for their support and kindness. Despite the extremely cold weather, he said the warmth, affection and respect shown by the cast and crew made his stay memorable. He thanked Sunil Munshi for the script and his performance, director Jens Johnson for his direction, and producers Julia and Siri for including him in the project. The actor also appreciated his co-stars, particularly Noah, along with cinematographer Sophia, makeup artist Daniela and crew members Natelie, Flora and Bonnie. Kher said the team had made him feel welcome throughout the shoot. He added that he would miss working with them, even though the production still had four weeks of shooting left. Wishing the team success in completing the remaining work, Kher said he would remain emotionally connected with everyone despite leaving Stockholm. He also expressed confidence that Out Of Fashion would reach many audiences and touch their hearts. He concluded his message by thanking the entire team and signing off with his familiar greeting, Jai Ho!