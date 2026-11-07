Hardik Pandya Misses Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Baroda India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been left out of Baroda's squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, extending his absence from competitive cricket amid continuing injury concerns. The domestic T20 tournament is scheduled to begin on November 14. Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya will captain the 15-member Baroda squad, which includes several prominent players such as wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Hooda and fast bowler Rasikh Salam. Hardik has been away from action since suffering back spasms during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. He last featured in an IPL match on May 24 and has subsequently spent considerable time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru as part of his recovery programme. His last appearance for India came during the home T20I series against New Zealand, ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The all-rounder was recently selected for India A's one-day series against Australia A in October but had to withdraw after sustaining a fresh shin injury, further delaying his return to competitive cricket. India captain Shubman Gill had earlier indicated that Hardik would need to play domestic cricket before returning to the national side. Speaking ahead of India's ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, Gill expressed confidence in the all-rounder's abilities and highlighted his importance to India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Hardik's absence remains significant for India, particularly with the team looking to strengthen its middle-order batting and all-round bowling options. Gill also acknowledged that Hardik's ability to bowl with both the new and old ball makes him a valuable asset. His return to domestic cricket will therefore be closely watched as India prepares for future international assignments. "Whenever Hardik bhai comes back, No. 7-8 will also be taken care of. Happy with the batting group leading up to the ODI World Cup." - Shubman Gill (India captain). "He is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world have his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facets of the game." - Shubman Gill (India captain). "Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And hopefully we will get him back in the Indian team soon." - Shubman Gill (India captain).