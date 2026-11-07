Shami Retires From Tests, Shukla Pays Tribute

New Delhi Bengal senior men's head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has paid an emotional tribute to Mohammed Shami following the fast bowler's retirement from Test cricket, expressing disappointment that the veteran pacer could not make a comeback to the Indian team before ending his red-ball career. Shami announced his retirement from the longest format, bringing the curtain down on an impressive Test career spanning 64 matches. He finished with 229 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls, becoming India's sixth-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test cricket. Shami last represented India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia. Despite continuing to play domestic cricket for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy over the last two years, he did not return to the national Test side. Reacting to the announcement, Shukla said he and several others had hoped Shami would return to the Indian Test team and retire while representing the country. "We all wanted you to have a comeback in the Test team and retire from there. But God did not accept it. Despite that, you are the best," Shukla said in a video shared on Instagram. The former India all-rounder also praised Shami's dedication towards domestic cricket, particularly his willingness to continue working hard despite having established himself internationally. Shukla recalled Shami's early days with Bengal, remembering how the pacer progressed directly from the state's Under-23 setup to the Ranji Trophy. Shukla was the Bengal captain when Shami made that transition and now serves as the team's head coach. Shami's overseas record remained impressive, with 145 wickets in 41 Tests at an average of 30.33. At home, he claimed 76 wickets at an average of 22.1.