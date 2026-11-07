‘Ramayana’ Is a Visual Spectacle, Says Shankar

Acclaimed filmmaker S Shankar has praised Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, calling it a visual spectacle that takes Indian cinema to international standards. In a review shared on social media platform X, Shankar appreciated producer Namit Malhotra and director Tiwari for their efforts in creating the film. He praised its visual effects, production quality, music, sound design and grand presentation. Shankar also appreciated the music composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. He gave special praise to actor Yash, who plays Ravana, describing him as a lovable villain. He said Yash’s performance was impressive in every frame. Shankar also wished actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who play Lord Rama and Sita, respectively. He congratulated the entire team for making Indian cinema proud. Responding to the filmmaker’s review, Tiwari thanked him through a short message on X. Earlier, prominent filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga had also praised the film’s scale and technical work. Based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor. A post-credits scene introduces Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. He is expected to have a major role in Ramayana: Part 2, scheduled for release in 2028.