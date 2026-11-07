Karnataka bird census records 407 species statewide

CH NEWS, DAVANAGERE Karnataka's first-ever Rajyotsava Bird Count has recorded 407 bird species across the state, highlighting its rich biodiversity. Conducted from October 30 to November 2, the four-day exercise brought together 2,252 birdwatchers, who submitted 8,223 checklists through the eBird platform. The initiative was organised by Bird Count India and the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network, with support from the Forest Department. Uttara Kannada topped the district rankings with 300 species, followed by Mysuru with 260 and Bengaluru Urban with 241. Udupi recorded 239 species, Chamarajanagara 237 and Kodagu 235. These are the consolidated figures, rather than the preliminary daily rankings. In Davanagere, local birdwatchers Abhishek Kapsi and Basavaraj Onkarappa participated in the exercise. They observed birds at Kondajji Lake, Hole Sirigere and Avaragere Lake. According to the district-wise daily figures in the initial report, 64 species were recorded on the first day, 101 on the second, 83 on the third and 64 on the fourth. Kapsi said participants uploaded photographs and bird sightings through the eBird application. He explained that the exercise helped document local and migratory species. Onkarappa said Davanagere could support 200 to 250 bird species, although this estimate requires further systematic study. Birdwatchers also expressed concern over the decline in migratory birds at local lakes due to drought and falling water levels. They said fewer winter visitors had arrived this season. However, the reported 80 per cent decline has not been independently established. The census will help researchers understand bird distribution, migration and habitats. It also encourages public participation in wildlife conservation. Organisers said the records would provide useful information for future studies and conservation efforts. The census also recorded several uncommon species, including Baillon's Crake, Black Bittern, Cinnamon Bittern and Savanna Nightjar in Udupi. Such sightings underline the importance of protecting wetlands and natural habitats across Karnataka.