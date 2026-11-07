Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries to receive three instalments together

CH NEWS, Gadag The Karnataka government has announced the release of ₹7,405.86 crore towards three pending instalments of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, providing eligible women beneficiaries with a combined financial assistance of ₹6,000. The 34th, 35th and 36th instalments, amounting to ₹2,000 each per eligible beneficiary, cover three months. The funds have been released for transfer through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. However, the amount may reach individual bank accounts in batches. Savitri G. Hoogar, a member of the Gadag Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, welcomed the announcement and expressed happiness over the release of the pending funds. In a statement, she said the combined payment would provide financial support to women during the Diwali festival. She added that beneficiaries could use the money to meet household expenses, purchase clothes for children and arrange festival essentials. Hoogar also responded to concerns about delays in previous instalments. She said the latest announcement had provided reassurance to beneficiaries who were worried about the continuity of the scheme. Under Gruha Lakshmi, eligible women who are registered as heads of households receive ₹2,000 every month. The scheme is one of Karnataka's five guarantee programmes. Hoogar urged beneficiaries not to believe unverified information about the discontinuation of the scheme and advised them to check their individual payment status through official channels. She also expressed confidence that the government would continue its support for women's financial independence and extended Diwali greetings to women across the state.