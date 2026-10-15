Novel scripts over regional borders: Allu Arjun’s choices

The evolving dynamics of pan-Indian cinema have brought significant attention to Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s recent professional alignments with prominent Tamil (Kollywood) filmmakers, most notably through his much-discussed collaboration AA23 with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the big-budget sci-fi action project Raaka directed by Atlee. While these developments have sparked widespread media speculation regarding a deliberate gravitation toward Tamil directors, industry experts and filmmakers like Hemanth Madhukar argue that these choices are driven primarily by narrative novelty, conceptual scale, and the universal appeal of high-octane storytelling rather than regional affiliations. The film industry has experienced a paradigm shift where traditional geographical boundaries matter less than the capability to craft larger-than-life, star-driven spectacles for a global audience. Directors such as Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee have proven track records of successfully handling massive cinematic universes and marquee superstars—having collaborated with icons like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Shah Rukh Khan. For an actor like Allu Arjun, whose commercial stature scaled historic global heights following massive multi-language blockbusters, partnering with filmmakers who excel in mounting high-concept, pan-Indian cinematic events is a natural strategic alignment. Recent speculation surrounding AA23—tentatively titled LK7 and backed by Mythri Movie Makers with music by Anirudh Ravichander—was recently put to rest when Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an update confirming that pre-production and discussions are actively moving forward. Similarly, his ongoing work on Raaka alongside Deepika Padukone highlights an ambition to explore diverse narrative spaces, ranging from gritty urban action to cutting-edge science fiction. This cross-pollination of creative talent extends across the entire South and North Indian film industries—exemplified by collaborations like Dhanush with Sekhar Kammula or Suriya with Venky Atluri—underscoring a borderless ecosystem where compelling scripts and visionary execution dictate the future of commercial cinema.