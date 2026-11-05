e-khata campaign draws overwhelming response in Mysuru

• 808 applications received • 740 found in order • Distribution of certificates on Nov 18 Mysuru: The second phase of the Praja Seva Special e-khata campaign organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has received an overwhelming response from the public, with a total of 808 applications submitted on Thursday. Of the applications received, 740 were found to be in order with all the required documents and have been considered for e-Khata issuance. The campaign was conducted in Zones 1, 2 and 3 on November 5 to facilitate property owners in obtaining e-Khata certificates without unnecessary inconvenience. Zone-wise details of applications found to be in order are as follows:

Zone 1: 170 applications

Zone 2: 305 applications

Zone 3: 266 applications

Total: 740 applications

The remaining 68 applications will require further scrutiny or compliance with documentation requirements.

Campaign to continue on November 6 and 7 The next phase of the e-Khata campaign will be held in Zones 4, 5 and 6 on November 6, followed by Zones 7, 8 and 9 on November 7. The campaign will be conducted from 10 am in all the zones. The MCC has appealed to property owners to participate with the necessary documents and make use of the special initiative. The e-Khata certificates of eligible applicants whose documents have been verified and approved will be distributed on November 18 from 10 am at the MCC headquarters on Sayyaji Rao Road in Mysuru. To ensure continued public service, the corporation will also conduct e-Khata campaigns every Friday at the respective zonal offices in the coming days. MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha expressed gratitude to the Minister, the MCC Administrator and the Regional Commissioner for their guidance and support in implementing the public-friendly initiative. She also appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), zonal commissioners, revenue officers, assistant revenue officers, revenue inspectors, data entry operators and other corporation staff for their dedicated work in making the campaign successful. The Commissioner appealed to residents of Zones 4 to 9 to participate in the remaining two days of the campaign in large numbers and make the initiative a success. Eom