INDIA bloc intensifies Save Vote campaign in Kalaburagi

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, staged a protest in Kalaburagi under the banner of 'Save Vote, Save Country', demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and protection of citizens' voting rights. The protest was led by District Congress Committee President Dr Kiran Deshmukh. Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters participated in the demonstration, taking out a rally from the District Congress office to Jagat Circle. The protesters raised slogans against the Central Government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. During the demonstration, some protesters set tyres on fire as part of their agitation. They demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, holding him responsible for alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Addressing the gathering, Congress leaders alleged that the electoral roll revision process could affect the voting rights of eligible citizens. They expressed concern over the possibility of genuine voters being excluded from electoral rolls and questioned the manner in which the revision exercise was being conducted. The leaders demanded that the SIR process be scrapped and called for greater transparency in the functioning of election authorities. They maintained that every eligible citizen must be allowed to exercise their constitutional right to vote without facing unnecessary difficulties. The Congress leaders also warned that the agitation would continue across the country until Gyanesh Kumar resigned. They urged party workers and members of the public to participate in the campaign to safeguard democratic rights. The protesters said protecting the integrity of electoral rolls was essential for ensuring public confidence in the democratic system. They called upon the Election Commission to address their concerns and take appropriate measures to prevent alleged irregularities. The demonstration in Kalaburagi is part of the INDIA bloc's wider 'Save Vote, Save Country' campaign against the SIR exercise. The protest concluded with renewed calls for electoral transparency, accountability and protection of voting rights.