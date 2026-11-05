Celebrate Diwali safely with green crackers

Environmental activists and experts have urged people to celebrate Diwali responsibly by using green crackers in limited quantities and following safety precautions to prevent pollution and accidents. In Karnataka, bursting firecrackers is permitted only between 8 pm and 10 pm during Diwali. The use of green crackers has been encouraged, while the storage, sale and use of banned firecrackers have been prohibited. The restrictions aim to protect the environment, public health and children's safety. Dr. Suresh D. Horakeri, Secretary of the Rani Channamma Environment Service Committee and Basava Environment Conservation Committee, said spending lakhs of rupees on firecrackers was unnecessary when celebrations could be enjoyed without causing air and noise pollution. He expressed concern over people bursting crackers in narrow lanes and crowded residential areas, causing inconvenience and distress to the public. He also highlighted the dangers of firecracker-related accidents, pointing out that children sometimes lose their eyesight or suffer serious burn injuries during Diwali. Such incidents can have lifelong consequences for victims and their families. Dr. Horakeri appealed to parents and senior citizens to guide children in celebrating safely. He advised people to use green crackers sparingly and only in open spaces. Parents should supervise children while bursting crackers and ensure they maintain a safe distance. Children should never hold firecrackers in their hands while lighting them or gather in groups around crackers. He further urged people to respect public convenience and avoid activities that could endanger others. Renowned physician Dr. V.B. Nitali, engineer Dr. Sharad Joshi, Basava Environment Conservation Committee president Prof. S.V. Pattanashetti, Rani Channamma Environment Service Committee president Prof. S.M. Satmara and Dr. Suresh D. Horakeri collectively appealed to the public to prioritise environmental protection and safety. They stressed that Diwali should bring happiness to everyone without causing pollution, injuries or inconvenience to others.