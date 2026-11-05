Hubballi-Dharwad to celebrate Rajyotsava on Nov 17-18

CH NEWS, Hubballi The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has finalised plans to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on a grand scale on Nov 17 and 18, after the Model Code of Conduct for the Legislative Council elections prevented it from organising elaborate celebrations on Nov 1. Mayor Durgamma Bejawada announced that the two-day celebrations would feature processions carrying an image of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and a felicitation ceremony honouring eminent personalities who have made significant contributions to various fields. The celebrations will begin in Dharwad on the morning of November 17. A procession will start from the K.E. Boards School grounds near Shivaji Circle and proceed to Kalabhavana. Members of pro-Kannada organisations, prominent personalities and the public are expected to participate. On November 18, a similar procession will be organised in Hubballi, beginning at the premises of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Matha. The celebrations will conclude with the 'Dheemanta Sanmana' felicitation ceremony at the Indira Glass House complex at 5 pm. Achievers from different fields will be honoured during the programme. Meanwhile, the Mayor's monthly phone-in programme, which was suspended due to the election Model Code of Conduct, has resumed. A total of 42 calls were received during the latest session chaired by Mayor Durgamma Bejawada. While 10 to 12 callers appreciated the corporation's functioning, others highlighted civic problems in their localities. Drinking water shortages, poor sanitation, garbage dumping on vacant sites, overflowing drains, an unorganised fish market and pothole-ridden roads were among the major complaints. The Mayor assured callers that she would personally visit some affected areas and direct the concerned officials to take necessary action. She also appealed to residents to cooperate with the corporation in maintaining cleanliness, stressing that keeping the city clean was a shared responsibility. The HDMC is now preparing to make the November 17 and 18 Rajyotsava celebrations a grand Kannada cultural event.