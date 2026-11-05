‘Country must prepare for a second freedom movement’

Mysuru: Former Mysuru District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijayakumar called for a second freedom movement in the country, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has posed a serious threat to citizens’ voting rights. Addressing a protest, Vijayakumar alleged that the BJP-led Union government had brought the Election Commission of India under its complete control and was conspiring to deprive eligible citizens of their voting rights to win elections. Ordinary protests would not be sufficient to correct the prevailing situation and called upon the Congress to launch a nationwide movement in 2026 to fight authoritarianism and anarchy. “This is not merely a Congress party struggle. It has become an urgent necessity for every citizen of the country to fight for democracy and protect their voting rights,” he said. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s launch of the Non-Cooperation Movement against the British in 1920, Vijayakumar urged citizens to initiate a similar movement against the SIR process by refusing to cooperate with government officials. Reacting to Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra’s alleged use of the derogatory phrase ‘Congress Makkalu’, Vijayakumar said the remark was an insult to freedom fighters who had participated in the Independence Movement. The police take suo motu cognisance of the alleged remark and arrest Vijayendra. Strongly reacting to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy’s alleged statement that Congress leaders should be cut into pieces and thrown into the Arabian Sea, Vijayakumar said the remark was highly objectionable. The Indian National Congress had played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle against British rule and criticised Narayanaswamy for making such a statement. Narayanaswamy as an insignificant person and said his remarks were an affront to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. EOM