White-topping wipes out Mysuru’s cycle tracks

MGP urges MCC to restore dedicated cycling lanes Mysuru: The ongoing white-topping works on roads in Kuvempunagar have reportedly erased dedicated cycling tracks, raising concerns among cycling enthusiasts over the future of eco-friendly mobility infrastructure in the heritage city. In a press release, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, convenor of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP), has appealed to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner M.K. Savitha to restore the cycling tracks by incorporating appropriate safety features and technical standards. Mysuru had embarked on an ambitious initiative to transform itself into a model cycling city under the Centre’s ‘Cycles4Change’ challenge. The MCC, in association with private partners, had launched the ‘Trin Trin’ public bicycle-sharing scheme to encourage people to adopt cycling as an affordable and environment-friendly mode of transport. With the growing number of cyclists, the civic body had also developed dedicated cycle tracks on select roads, including the Lalitha Mahal Road stretch in front of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI). The city’s cycling infrastructure has evolved over the years. The proposal for dedicated cycle lanes was first mooted in 2012, with the objective of reserving road space exclusively for cyclists. The ‘Trin Trin’ public bicycle-sharing system was launched in June 2017, followed by efforts under the ‘Cycles4Change’ initiative to expand dedicated cycling lanes across important roads. However, MGP has alleged that the cycling infrastructure created at considerable public expense is now being rendered ineffective due to road development works, particularly white-topping. “The MCC has spent crores of rupees on developing cycling tracks, but the purpose of the project is defeated if the tracks disappear during white-topping works. The Commissioner should ensure that quality cycling infrastructure is restored in Kuvempunagar and other parts of Mysuru,” Dayananda Sagar said in his appeal. He further pointed out that expanding dedicated cycling tracks would encourage more people to use bicycles for commuting, thereby helping reduce air pollution and promoting a healthier urban environment. MGP has welcomed the MCC Commissioner’s assurance that cycling tracks would be reconstructed after the completion of white-topping works. The Parishat has urged the civic authorities to ensure that the restored tracks adhere to prescribed technical standards and provide safe, uninterrupted access to cyclists. The appeal comes amid growing concerns over the need to integrate non-motorised transport infrastructure into Mysuru’s road development projects, rather than allowing it to be compromised by road upgrades. Eom