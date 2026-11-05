Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries hope for Diwali payment

CH NEWS, Hubballi Women beneficiaries of the Karnataka government's Gruhalakshmi scheme are eagerly awaiting the release of pending payments, hoping that three months' worth of assistance will reach their bank accounts ahead of Diwali. The state government has issued an order for the release of three instalments under the scheme. However, beneficiaries remain uncertain about when the money will actually be credited. Several women expressed disappointment over the delay, stating that payments for the past three to four months were still pending. They said repeated announcements about releasing the funds had raised expectations, but the actual transfer was yet to take place. "Simply announcing that the money will be credited is not enough. The government must ensure that the amount reaches our bank accounts. We have been waiting for three to four months," some beneficiaries said. Others expressed hope that the government would deposit all three months' instalments together. They said the financial assistance would help them manage household expenses and festival-related purchases. "If three months' worth of money is credited together, it will be a great relief. We will celebrate Diwali in a grand way," women beneficiaries said. The Gruhalakshmi scheme provides eligible women heads of households with monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000. The pending payments have caused concern among beneficiaries who depend on the amount for their daily household needs. Women have urged the government to ensure that the announced funds are released without further delay, particularly ahead of the festival.