Regina Cassandra says strong roles matter more

Actor Regina Cassandra says the importance of a character matters more to her than the amount of screen time it offers. The actor, who has recently taken up several negative roles in Telugu and Tamil films, believes in exploring different kinds of characters rather than limiting herself to lead roles. Ahead of her latest Tamil film release, Regina spoke about her career choices and her approach to selecting roles. She said she does not want to be restricted to a particular image and enjoys playing positive, negative, lead and special characters. The actor added that the length of a role does not concern her as long as the character has substance. She believes challenging roles give her opportunities to showcase different aspects of her acting abilities. Regina also said that strengthening her career remains her priority and revealed that she is signing more films.