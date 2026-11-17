UJIRE: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy visited the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple with his family on Monday evening. The minister and his family received a grand welcome through a Poorna Kumbha procession upon their arrival at the temple.

Later, Kumaraswamy offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha and performed the Rangapooja seva at the temple. The visit was part of his family’s pilgrimage to the famous religious centre.

His wife, Anitha Kumaraswamy, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and daughter-in-law Revathi Nikhil Kumaraswamy accompanied him during the visit. Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) S.L. Bhoje Gowda was also present.

After offering prayers and completing the religious rituals, the minister and his family stayed at the Shree Sannidhi guest house in Dharmasthala.

On Tuesday morning, Kumaraswamy and his family left Dharmasthala for Kukke Subrahmanya.

The temple visit attracted attention as the Union Minister visited the prominent pilgrimage centre along with his family.