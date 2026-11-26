KALABURAGI: The woman’s body was found on November 25 on the up railway track near a bridge between Hirenanduru and the railway station. The spot falls within the area covered by the Wadi Railway Police Station. Police recorded the death as UDR No. 107/2026.

Police estimate that the woman was between 55 and 60 years old. They described her as about 5.4 feet tall, with a medium build, a round face and a long nose. Her hair was partly black and partly grey.

According to police, she was wearing a pink sweater, a pink blouse and a torn brown saree. She also wore black slippers and a necklace with a linga-shaped locket. Police released details of her appearance and clothing to help establish her identity.

Wadi railway police have asked the woman’s relatives or anyone who recognises her from the description to contact the station. The appeal also lists the Railway Police Control Room and the police sub-inspector as points of contact.