“Undertake door-to-door survey to detect misuse of guarantee schemes”

MYSURU: The Mysuru City Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee will conduct a door-to-door survey to ensure that the State Government’s flagship five guarantee schemes reach only eligible beneficiaries and to identify and prevent irregularities, said committee chairperson Pushpavalli.

Speaking while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of the five guarantee schemes at the committee office here on Friday, she said the government has received complaints that some people are continuing to receive benefits in the names of deceased beneficiaries. To prevent such misuse, officials and teams comprising six members of the Guarantee Schemes Committee will visit households and conduct a detailed survey. The survey will ascertain whether benefits are being availed of only by eligible BPL families or whether ineligible persons are also receiving them.

Women and Child Development Department CDPO Abhi Kumar said the Gruha Lakshmi instalments for August, September and October had been released together, benefiting a total of 6,61,846 beneficiaries. Around 20 beneficiaries died in August, following which their payments were immediately stopped. Payments to 21 deceased beneficiaries were withheld in September, while arrangements had been made to stop payments to six beneficiaries who died in October. Of the amounts credited through the General Post Office and India Post Payments Bank after the deaths of beneficiaries, Rs. 3.20 lakh had been frozen, while Rs. 4.22 lakh had been credited back to the government’s account. Family members had withdrawn Rs. 4.49 lakh through ATMs. An amount of approximately Rs. 18.87 lakh remained in 24 banks, particularly the State Bank of India and Canara Bank, he added.

Shakti journeys worth Rs. 487 crore in Mysuru city

KSRTC official Kalashree said that under the Shakti scheme, women had undertaken 30,31,43,357 free journeys in Mysuru city since the scheme’s launch in 2023. The total value of these journeys amounted to Rs. 487.35 crore, she said, clarifying that the figures pertained exclusively to Mysuru city.

Regarding the Gruha Jyothi scheme, officials pointed out that tenants who vacated houses and shifted elsewhere were facing technical difficulties because their previous IDs had not been cancelled. This was preventing new registrations at their relocated addresses. Steps to extend the benefit to new tenants would be taken in accordance with further instructions from the government, officials said.

Assistant Director of Skill Development Training Manjunath T.D. said a total of 7,681 candidates had been selected under the Yuva Nidhi and skill development programmes, of whom 13 had secured employment. Among those selected, 6,836 were graduates and 113 were diploma holders. A total of 6,949 candidates had received payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in August. Till the end of August, the government had disbursed Rs. 18,36,81,000 to graduates and Rs. 14,37,000 to diploma holders, taking the total disbursement to Rs. 18,51,18,000 through DBT, he said.

Guarantee Schemes Committee vice-chairpersons R. Girish, Sushila, Vinay and Mahadeva, among others, were present.