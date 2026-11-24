VIENNA: About 47,000 women and girls worldwide were killed by intimate partners or family members in 2025, a UN report found.

UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime released their findings on Tuesday ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The agencies estimated that about 78,000 women and girls were intentionally killed worldwide in 2025. Intimate partners or family members were responsible for about 60 per cent of those deaths.

The figure for killings by partners or relatives works out to about 129 victims a day, or roughly five every hour. Annual estimates have ranged from 45,000 to 51,000 over recent years. The agencies said the pattern had changed little and that killings by partners or relatives remained a major share of intentional deaths among women and girls.

The report uses the term femicide for killings of women and girls linked to their gender. It said information on such killings outside the home or family setting remains limited. Those gaps make it difficult to measure the overall scale of femicide across regions or worldwide.

The findings show that the risk of being killed by a partner or relative varies substantially across regions. Africa had the highest estimated rate, while Europe had the lowest. Homicide rates have fallen faster, the agencies said.