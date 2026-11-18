GENEVA: The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) has called on the United Nations to conduct an independent investigation into reported civilian killings and human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The organisation also raised concerns over the reported death of 14‑year-old Ayesha Saqib in Rawalakot.

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri raised these concerns during the Sixth Session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, held in Geneva on November 16 and 17.

During his address, Kashmiri highlighted the reported killing of Ayesha Saqib, a ninth-grade student who was allegedly shot on November 12 in Mutialmera, Rawalakot. Her 11‑year-old sister, Jawairiya Saqib, was also reportedly critically injured in the incident.

According to information shared by UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan on social media, the two sisters were playing outside their family home when the shooting took place. Local activists have alleged the involvement of Pakistani security forces.

Kashmiri also expressed concern over the closure of schools and colleges across Rawalakot since June 5. He said that restrictions on internet and mobile services had affected students’ education, examinations and academic activities.

He further raised concerns over reported civilian casualties and alleged use of force against local people.

The UKPNP has put forward five major demands, including an independent UN fact-finding mission, protection of civilians, reopening of educational institutions, restoration of communication services and accountability for those responsible.