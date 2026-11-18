TOKYO: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has called for stronger cooperation between India and Japan, saying their partnership is important for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at the opening session of Raisina Tokyo 2026 on Wednesday, Jaishankar said both countries must work more closely to face changing global challenges. He stressed that India and Japan should strengthen their national capabilities while protecting their interests and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The minister pointed out that the world is facing several challenges, including economic uncertainty, conflicts, disruptions in trade, competition over resources and growing concerns about technology. He said these changes have made trusted partnerships more important than ever.

Jaishankar explained that India and Japan have maintained friendly relations throughout history and have never faced any major conflict of interest. He added that both countries have strong reasons to expand their cooperation in important areas.

He also highlighted the importance of political leadership in building stronger relations. He said the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could provide fresh momentum to the partnership.

Over the past three decades, economic relations between the two countries have grown, along with their political understanding. Both nations are also members of the Quad and partners in the G4 initiative, which works towards reforming the United Nations.