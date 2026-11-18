PHILIPPINES: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the recent Quad Leaders’ Meeting in Manila as an important and successful gathering. He said the discussions were useful and helped strengthen cooperation among the four member countries.

Speaking on Wednesday, Rubio said the meeting was excellent, important and very fruitful. He also mentioned that preparations were already underway for the next leaders’ meeting and that the four countries were looking forward to an upcoming Business Leaders’ Meeting.

Rubio explained that foreign ministers from the four countries had met five times this year to prepare for the leaders’ discussions. He said these meetings had helped build a strong foundation for cooperation and future plans.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared Rubio’s remarks in a video on social media platform X. He said the Quad was making progress and working towards stronger partnerships among its four members.

The meeting was attended by US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The leaders met in Manila on Tuesday to discuss important regional and international issues.

The discussions covered areas such as maritime security, reliable supply chains, new technologies and disaster response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the meeting had given fresh energy to the shared goals of the four countries.

The Quad countries are now preparing for further discussions, including the Business Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for 2027.