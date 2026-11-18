VIRGINIA: Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening. However, after inspecting the building, officials confirmed that there was no fire or other emergency.

According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, emergency teams arrived at the CIA headquarters shortly after 5 pm local time following reports of smoke inside the building.

Heating system

After examining the area, firefighters found that the smoke was coming from the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The system helps control the temperature and airflow inside the building.

In an update shared on social media platform X, the fire department confirmed that no fire or emergency had been found. It also stated that its teams had completed their work and left the location.

The incident led to an emergency response at the headquarters, which is located in the Langley area of McLean, Fairfax County.

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin also reported that a fire alarm had gone off at the headquarters. According to her update, the all-clear was given within 15 minutes after firefighters found no fire.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with the incident. Authorities did not provide further details about what caused the smoke or whether the incident affected the agency’s daily operations.