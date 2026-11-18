US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for diplomatic discussions with prominent global leaders and participation in the APEC summit.

SHENZHEN: US President Donald Trump greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan during his visit to Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. He also joined other world leaders for a group photograph at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen to attend the important international meeting, where he received a personal welcome from Xi Jinping. The two leaders exchanged a warm embrace before Trump greeted other Chinese officials present at the airport.

Chinese officials welcomed the US President with a formal ceremony.

Following the welcome ceremony, Trump greeted Madame Peng Liyuan and stood alongside other leaders attending the APEC summit for a group photograph.

Three-way talks

Trump is scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The discussions are expected to focus on major international developments, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the war in Ukraine.

Before travelling to China, Trump attended the ASEAN summit and the Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila, Philippines. During his visit, he also announced a new trade agreement with the Philippines, highlighting trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Putin had already held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping in Shenzhen ahead of the planned three-way meeting. Both leaders discussed international relations and the importance of cooperation amid global uncertainty.