Udupi prepares for student youth parliament sessions

CH NEWS, UDUPI Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. instructed district officials to conduct upcoming Youth Parliament sessions systematically to introduce young students to constitutional ideals and legislative procedures. Presiding over a preparatory review meeting at the Rajatadri administrative complex in Manipal to mark International Democracy Day, she stated that modern democratic governance functions strictly according to constitutional values established by citizen representatives. The initiative aims to educate students on legislative debates, democratic policy drafting, and civic responsibility. Contests will run across taluk levels, with qualifiers progressing directly to the district assembly organized alongside the District Advocates' Association. From every Assembly segment, one top-performing orator will be nominated to represent Udupi at the Karnataka State Youth Parliament by November 3. The district session will mirror State Legislative Assembly operations, beginning at 10:00 AM with the state anthem, followed by constitutional preamble reading, question hour, urgent motions, legislative bill debates, and final sine die adjournment. Social Welfare Deputy Director Anita Madlur and Bar Association President Renald Praveen Kumar were present. In a separate cultural development, noted author Dr. Rekha V. Bannadi urged students to embrace literary reading during the 'Granthalayadalli Namma Sahiti' event held at the City Central Library in Ajjarkadu. The literary outreach was organized jointly by the Department of Public Libraries, the City Central Library, and the Kannada Sahitya Parishat taluk unit. Dr. Bannadi voiced concern that storytelling traditions and library visits have declined in a commercially driven society, despite Karnataka's rich literary heritage forged by luminaries like Kuvempu and Karanth. She emphasized that reading diverse literature, biographies, and poems equips individuals to overcome modern mental pressure with balance, compassion, and resilience. Sahitya Parishat leaders Raviraj H.P. and Ranjani Vasanth attended the public engagement session.