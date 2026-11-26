CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of sexual harassment against Kallakurichi MLA C. Arul Vignesh.

Udhayanidhi met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai along with other party leaders and urged him to advise the State government to arrest the legislator. Arul Vignesh has been booked on charges of misbehaving with a woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

In the memorandum, the DMK leader called for preserving all digital evidence connected with the case. He also sought the transfer of the investigation to the CBI for an independent and time-bound inquiry.

Udhayanidhi further urged the Governor to seek an explanation from the State government over its handling of the complaint. He questioned why a complaint submitted on July 31, 2026, alleging sexual harassment of a District Collector by a ruling-party MLA, was referred to the ruling party’s leadership.

According to the memorandum, the complaint should instead have been forwarded to the police or placed before an Internal Complaints Committee. Udhayanidhi sought clarification on why these procedures were not followed when the allegation was first raised.