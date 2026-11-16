Udhampur installs solar CCTV lights to curb rural crime

UDHAMPUR: The Udhampur district administration in Jammu and Kashmir has launched a major rural surveillance initiative by installing solar-powered street lights fitted with high-definition CCTV cameras across all 236 panchayats. The project, introduced under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aims to prevent drug abuse, theft and other illegal activities in rural areas, particularly after dark.

Assistant Commissioner (Development) Om Prakash said the main objective was to strengthen security and address the growing problem of drug abuse. He added that installation work had already been completed in five to six blocks, while work was continuing in the remaining five blocks. The administration expects the entire project to be completed by next month.

According to officials, the police will have primary access to the CCTV footage from all 236 panchayats. This will help officers monitor suspicious activities, identify individuals involved in illegal operations and respond quickly to incidents. The administration expects the surveillance network to improve public safety and discourage criminal activities in rural communities.