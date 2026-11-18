HAVERI: Udachappa Malagi, State President of the Karnataka State Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Committee, has been honoured with the prestigious Bhima Seva Ratna Award for his contributions to social service and organisational activities.

The award was presented at a programme organised by the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Seva Samiti (SC/ST) at the Community Hall in Malagi village of Mundgod taluk.

Speaking at the event, Yallappa Hosamani, State President of the Samiti, said the organisation recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to society and honours them with the Bhima Seva Ratna Award. He appreciated Udachappa Malagi’s dedication to social work and organisational activities and expressed confidence that the recognition would encourage him to continue serving society.

Accepting the award, Udachappa Malagi said he had been working for the welfare of society, following the philosophy of Basavanna, ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ (Work is Worship). He said the award would inspire him to continue his social activities and expressed gratitude to the Samiti’s office-bearers and supporters.

Jampa Lama from the Tibetan Camp was also honoured during the programme.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Rajesh Malagikar, Prosecutor at the District Sessions Court; Mohammed Rafiq Nadaf, State President of the Minority Wing; Dr. Prakash Ajjammanavar; Vijaykumar Bhosale; Megharaj Patel; Hanumantappa Attigeri; Sunil Honnavar; Feerappa Lamani; Roopa Angadi; Mahaveer Kamble; Prakash Chalavadi; and Shivu Mudimallannavar.