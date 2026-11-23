CHIKKABALLAPURA: A 21‑year-old engineering student was found dead at his rented house on Mushtur Road near the depot garage in Chikkaballapura on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Mithun, was pursuing an engineering degree at a college in the city. He was the son of Srinivas and Kusuma, residents of G. Battalahalli in Chintamani taluk. Reports said he had left a message apologising to his parents. The exact circumstances behind his death remain unclear.

Chikkaballapura City Police visited the spot, registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Worker electrocuted in Vijayanagara

A 38‑year-old worker died after suffering an electric shock while clearing vegetation near an electricity transformer at Belligatta village in Kudligi taluk.

The deceased, Borayya, belonged to Gudekote village. He was carrying out the work on land belonging to Thippeswamy, along with lineman Iqbal Ahmed. During the work, he came into contact with an electrical wire and suffered a fatal shock.

According to his father’s complaint, Borayya sustained injuries and died at the spot. Gudekote Police have registered a case in connection with the incident.