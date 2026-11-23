BARCELONA: Barcelona produced an impressive second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 in La Liga on Sunday, restoring their three-point lead at the top of the standings.

Villarreal made a strong start, scoring twice within the opening seven minutes. Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute after capitalising on a misplaced pass by Fermín López. Two minutes later, Tani Oluwaseyi doubled the visitors’ lead with a finish from close range.

Barcelona had an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Lamine Yamal won a penalty following a VAR review. However, his spot-kick struck the post and went wide.

The hosts returned with greater determination after the break and began their comeback in the 57th minute. Gerard Martín headed home from a cross by Pedri to make it 2-1.

Four minutes later, Fermín López equalised with a left-footed finish after receiving the ball from Yamal. Barcelona completed the turnaround in the 67th minute when Villarreal defender Pau Navarro accidentally turned Eric García’s cross into his own net.

Villarreal tried to find an equaliser but could not break through Barcelona’s defence. Their task became more difficult when Navarro received a second yellow card in stoppage time and was sent off.

The victory gave Barcelona 36 points, keeping them three points ahead of Real Madrid in the league standings. The result also extended their winning run across all competitions to four matches.