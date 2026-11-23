CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab has constituted a state election committee to strengthen its preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. State party chief Kewal Singh Dhillon announced the committee on Monday, saying it would help accelerate organisational activities and shape the party’s strategy ahead of the polls.

The committee includes Dhillon, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh and several former state unit presidents. Those named include Ashwani Sharma, Sunil Jakhar, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia, Shwait Malik and Vijay Sampla. State general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu has also been included, along with former Union ministers Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Other members are state secretary Manjit Singh Manna, former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan and former MLA Dinesh Babbu. The party has also included Satish Poonia, its Punjab in-charge and a Member of Parliament, as a special invitee. State co-incharges Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar have also been named special invitees to the committee.

Dhillon said the committee would play an important role in strengthening the BJP’s election strategy, preparations and organisational work in the state. Its formation comes as political parties begin preparations for the next Assembly election, scheduled for 2027. The panel brings together elected representatives and leaders who have previously held positions in the state unit and the Union government.