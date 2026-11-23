CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was scheduled to meet legislators from his party and alliance partners on Monday in Chennai, in a consultative meeting expected to discuss development priorities across the state. The meeting was to include lawmakers from parties extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, including the Left parties, which have offered unconditional support.

The Left parties, despite offering unconditional support, were to join Congress and other allies in the consultation with the Chief Minister directly.

Sources said discussions were likely to focus on infrastructure projects and welfare measures in all Assembly constituencies. Each legislator had been asked to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister outlining issues and requirements related to their respective constituencies. The submissions were expected to help the government review local needs and consider development measures.

Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislators were also expected to participate. The participation of alliance partners made the consultation significant, as the government sought inputs from representatives across supporting parties.

The meeting comes days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat declared the Kolathur constituency vacant following the death of sitting TVK MLA V S Babu on November 19. The development has brought the constituency into focus ahead of the next steps concerning its representation in the Assembly.