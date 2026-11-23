VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh is seeking stronger maritime partnerships with Southeast Asian countries to expand cooperation in port connectivity, technology, clean energy and skill development, state minister Nara Lokesh said on Monday. Speaking at the inauguration of the ASEAN-India Maritime Conclave in Visakhapatnam, he said the state was ready to collaborate with ASEAN nations in smart ports, artificial intelligence, digital logistics, green shipping and maritime education.

Lokesh highlighted the historical links between India and Southeast Asia, noting that traders and scholars had exchanged goods, knowledge and culture through coastal routes for centuries. He referred to ancient ports such as Kalingapatnam and Machilipatnam, which played an important role in regional maritime trade.

Referring to national initiatives such as Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, Lokesh said investments were being made to improve ports, shipbuilding, transportation and cargo-handling infrastructure.

He also highlighted the Union Cabinet’s approval of a package worth approximately ₹70,000 crore to strengthen India’s shipbuilding and maritime sectors. The package includes a ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund. Lokesh noted that nearly 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume moves through sea routes, making efficient ports and shipping infrastructure important for economic growth.

The minister said Andhra Pradesh’s Maritime Policy aims to train 5,000 maritime professionals by 2028. The state plans to prepare industrial training institutes, Andhra University and other educational institutions to equip young people with skills in shipbuilding, marine engineering, logistics and maritime technology.