KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will introduce a proposal to rename the State as ‘Paschim Banga’ in the Legislative Assembly on December 9, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Monday. The proposal seeks to ensure that the State is known by the same name in English as it is in Bengali. At present, ‘Paschim Banga’ is used in Bengali, while ‘West Bengal’ is the official English name. The proposed change would standardise the name across languages.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat in Kolkata, Adhikari said the resolution would be placed before the Assembly for consideration. If passed, it will be forwarded to the Union Government for the required parliamentary and legal procedures. The Chief Minister said the name should be written exactly as ‘Paschim Banga’ in English as well.

“The formation of West Bengal has a history dating back to June 20, 1947, and that history must be recognised. Instead of ‘West Bengal’, the name will be ‘Paschim Banga’,” Adhikari said, explaining the rationale behind the proposed change.

The proposal marks another attempt to change the State’s name. The issue has been discussed for several years, with the argument that ‘West Bengal’ does not reflect its Bengali name. However, the current government’s proposal will have to move through the prescribed constitutional process before any official change can take effect.