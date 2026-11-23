NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh president Arvind Menon has raised concerns about the present condition of Indian football, saying the sport is not in a good position and needs serious attention.

Menon, who has entered the race for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president’s post, believes Indian football requires better planning, stronger administration and greater focus on development.

He has stressed the need to improve football from the grassroots level and create better opportunities for young players. According to him, identifying and supporting talent at an early age is important for building a stronger national team.

Menon’s concerns come at a time when Indian football is facing several challenges, including its performance at the international level and the need to strengthen domestic competitions.

He has also highlighted the importance of improving the country’s football structure and providing proper support to players, coaches and clubs. Better training facilities, organised competitions and long-term development plans are necessary to improve the standard of the game.

With the AIFF presidential elections approaching, the future direction of Indian football has become an important topic of discussion. Several stakeholders have called for changes to improve the sport’s administration and performance.

Menon’s entry into the presidential race has added another voice to the discussions on the future of Indian football. His remarks underline the need for collective efforts to address existing problems and rebuild the sport.