WELLINGTON: India and New Zealand drew the opening Test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Monday after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips resisted the visitors’ bowling attack. New Zealand finished at 239/5 after 120 overs, with less than an hour remaining when the captains agreed to end the contest.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 from 186 deliveries, while Phillips made 26 not out off 126 balls. Their partnership denied India the five wickets needed for victory. The visitors had reduced New Zealand to 119/2 at the start of the day and later dismissed Devon Conway for 65, Rachin Ravindra for 37 and Tom Blundell for 15.

India had declared their first innings at 720/9, led by KL Rahul’s 136, Rishabh Pant’s 128 and Shubman Gill’s 98. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, while Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel contributed 80 and 78. New Zealand were bowled out for 368, with Henry Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175 and Phillips making 118. The pair added 216 runs for the sixth wicket after the hosts slipped to 70/5.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets for India, while Akash Deep took three. Anshul Kamboj picked up two and Prasidh Krishna one. India earned four points from the draw, missing the chance to collect a result in the World Test Championship race.

The result was only the second draw in 15 Tests at the Basin Reserve since 2015. India have now drawn two successive Tests, following their stalemate in Sri Lanka in August.

The teams meet in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27. India, who won the T20I series 3-2 and ODI series 3-1, will aim to end their tour with a Test victory.