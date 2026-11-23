LAS VEGAS: Sergio Perez’s Las Vegas Grand Prix ended early after his Cadillac collided with Rafael Camara’s Haas, sending both cars into the barriers.

The incident occurred near the halfway point of the race when Perez attempted to overtake Camara while approaching Turn 14. Perez made contact with the rear-left tyre of Camara’s car, causing both drivers to crash into the barriers.

Camara managed to rejoin the race and finish, while Perez was forced to retire. The Safety Car was deployed following the collision.

After investigating the incident, the race stewards held Perez responsible and handed him a five-place grid penalty for the next event he participates in, the Qatar Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race, Perez said he had discussed the incident with Camara, who reportedly told him that he had not seen the Cadillac approaching.

Perez explained that he had moved alongside Camara on the straight after exiting Turn 12. He said that when Camara turned into the corner without appearing to notice his car, he tried to avoid contact, but it was too late.

Despite the disappointing end to his race, Perez said he was encouraged by the performance of the Cadillac before the collision.

Camara, meanwhile, was able to continue and complete the race despite the impact.