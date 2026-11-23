NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has advised the national selection committee not to make the mistake of leaving wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant out of India’s squad for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Madan Lal believes Pant deserves serious consideration for the upcoming tournament. He has urged the selectors to recognise the player’s value and avoid overlooking him while planning India’s team for the major international competition.

Pant is known for his attacking style of batting and ability to change the direction of a match. His aggressive approach and confidence at the crease make him an important option in the limited-overs format. His wicketkeeping skills also add value to the team.

Madan Lal’s comments come as discussions continue over India’s possible squad combination for the next ODI World Cup. With the tournament scheduled for 2027, the team management and selectors will have to assess players based on their performances, fitness and consistency.

Pant’s place in the national side will depend on his performances and the selectors’ plans in the coming months. However, Madan Lal’s statement highlights the importance of giving the wicketkeeper-batter an opportunity to remain in contention.

India will aim to build a strong and balanced squad before the tournament. The selection process is expected to involve careful assessment of experienced players and emerging talent.