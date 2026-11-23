CHITRADURGA: Sports and cultural competitions for persons with disabilities will be held at 10 am on November 24 at the Onake Obavva District Stadium in Chitradurga as part of the observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2026.

The event is being jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Women and Child Development, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, and various non-governmental organisations working in the field of disability.

Shameer P. Nandyal, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, will inaugurate the programme.

District Welfare Officer for Persons with Disabilities J. Vaishali said K.H. Vijayakumar, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, would preside over the event.

The chief guests will include Sucheta M. Nelavagi, Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports; J.R. Dinesh, District Nodal Officer of the Department of Women and Child Development; C.S. Venkateshappa, District Sub-Project Coordinator of Samagra Shikshana Karnataka under the Department of School Education; and A.M. Veena, District Child Protection Officer.

The programme aims to provide persons with disabilities an opportunity to participate in sports and cultural activities.