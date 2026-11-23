India claimed the 2026 series in New Zealand, finishing unbeaten with one victory and two draws against the hosts.

AUCKLAND: India clinched the 2026 India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Series 1-0 after drawing 2-2 with the hosts in the final match at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on Sunday.

The Indian men’s team completed its three-match tour unbeaten, recording one win and two draws. India began with a 3-2 victory on November 19, before the next two matches ended in 2-2 draws on November 21 and 22.

Captain Sanjay was India’s leading scorer, finding the net in all three matches and finishing with three goals.

New Zealand took an early lead when Dylan Thomas scored in the ninth minute. India responded through Sanjay, who converted a penalty corner in the 16th minute. Karthi Selvam then scored a field goal two minutes later, putting India ahead 2-1.

The hosts fought back and levelled the score in the 55th minute through Benji Culhane. Neither team scored again, and the match ended 2-2, confirming India’s series win.

In the opening match, Jonty Elmes put New Zealand ahead in the 25th minute. Uttam Singh equalised in the same minute. Shardanand Tiwari scored in the 38th minute and Sanjay added another in the 43rd to give India a 3-1 lead. Sam Hiha reduced the gap in the 55th minute.

The second match also finished 2-2. Angad Bir Singh scored for India in the 35th minute and Sanjay in the 57th. Dylan Thomas and Sam Hiha scored for New Zealand in the 25th and 56th minutes respectively.

The series marked 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating to 1926. An Indian Army hockey team featuring Major Dhyan Chand was the first Indian team to tour New Zealand on that historic tour.