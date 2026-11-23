HUBBALLI: Officials must take necessary steps to ensure that all eligible people receive benefits under the Karnataka government’s five guarantee schemes, said Rajata Ullagaddimatha, Chairman of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee for Hubballi Central Assembly Constituency.

He was speaking at a review meeting held at the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation office to assess the progress of the schemes.

Figures presented at the meeting showed that 43,177 of the 43,732 eligible beneficiaries in the constituency are receiving benefits under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Payments covering 36 instalments have been credited to beneficiaries’ accounts. Officials were instructed to ensure that no eligible woman is left out.

Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, 45,165 households have registered. Officials were asked to identify and register other eligible households.

Regarding the Anna Bhagya scheme, Ullagaddimatha stressed the need for proper foodgrain distribution and action against illegal rice transportation. He also directed officials to identify ineligible ration cardholders.

Under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, ₹13.34 crore has been disbursed so far. Officials were instructed to ensure that eligible unemployed youth register for the scheme.

He also called for adequate bus services under the Shakti scheme, particularly to Ishwara Nagar in Bhairidevarakoppa and Gopanakoppa. Following complaints about alleged fake ticket issuance to women passengers, officials were directed to investigate and take appropriate action.

Sangamesha Gourakkanavara, Premanatha Chikkatumbala, Zonal Commissioner Chandrashekhara Malipatil, committee members and officials from various departments attended the meeting. Representatives from Women and Child Development, NWKRTC, Food and Civil Supplies, HESCOM, Employment Department and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation were also present.