HUBBALLI: Several senior Congress leaders visited the residence of former minister and Anjuman-e-Islam president A.M. Hindasageri in Hubballi and held an informal discussion with him.

The leaders included former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, Dharwad District In-charge Minister Santosh Lad, Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya and former minister H.K. Patil.

MLAs N.H. Konareddy and Basavaraj Shivannavar, along with MLCs Abdul Jabbar, Naseer Ahmed, D.R. Patil, Sadanand Danganavar and Hallur Juttal, were also present.

Hindasageri warmly welcomed the visitors. The leaders exchanged pleasantries and discussed various matters during the meeting.

The visit was described as a cordial interaction. Other Congress leaders and dignitaries also attended the meeting.